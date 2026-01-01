Friday the 13th writer Victor Miller dies aged 86

Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller has died aged 86.

The writer behind the horror classic, which was released in 1980 and is regarded as a pioneer in the slasher genre, passed away on Monday (31.09.26), as confirmed by his son Ian.

He wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday my father, Victor Miller, went to his final reward.

"He was almost always the smartest, funniest person in whatever room he was in. He inspired in me, and many others, a love of photography, music, and storytelling.

"He is survived by his wife, two sons, and his grandson. He had a helluva run and will be missed dearly."

Ian also confirmed a "celebration of life" will be held by the family on a very fitting date.

He added: "For those who are interested, we will hold a celebration of life in November — on Friday the 13th, of course."

The movie is credited with popularising the summer camp setting and themes of teenage debauchery.

Miller previously revealed he was inspired by John Carpenter's Halloween, which was released in 1978.

He told a Friday the 13th fan site: "First came the concept that we emulate Halloween. The title didn’t come until the screenplay had already gone through at least one draft.

“The idea for the summer camp came from my instinct that we needed a location where young adults would be cut off from all adult help, the basic idea in Halloween.

"The idea that Jason had died before the film began also came from the concept in Halloween — that there is a prior evil — Michael Myers’s murdering the babysitter, if I recall correctly.

"The rest of the story came as a result of the location and the idea that, one by one, the campers would be eliminated by the world’s most protective mother.”

Miller's other big screen credits include 1982's A Stranger Is Watching, which reunited him with Friday the 13th director Sean S. Cunningham.

They had also worked together on family comedy Manny's Orphans and sports comedy Here Come The Tigers, both in 1978.

Miller was also known for his work on television, winning Daytime Emmy Awards for his work as Associate Head Writer on All My Children.

His other credits included serving in the same role on One Life To Live, Guiding Light, Another World and General Hospital.