Evan Rachel Wood claims none of original Practical Magic cast reached out about sequel

Evan Rachel Wood has claimed nobody who worked on the original Practical Magic reached out to her about the sequel.

The former child star played Sandra Bullock's on-screen daughter Kylie Owens in the original 1998 film, but the role was recast for the sequel, with Joey King now playing Kylie.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, King told The Hollywood Reporter that she "had a lovely conversation" with the Westworld star after she spoke about not being involved in the sequel in a July interview.

After King's comments made headlines on Monday, Wood took to her Instagram Stories to praise The Kissing Booth star for getting in touch.

"I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, because no one who worked on the original film did," she wrote. "She's a sweetheart."

Wood revealed on social media last year that she was "not asked to come back" and the decision was "not in my control or my choice".

She told Entertainment Tonight in July that she was "sad" to not be involved, but noted that the sequel doesn't seem to be following Alice Hoffman's book too closely.

At the sequel's premiere, King heaped praise on Wood, telling THR, "I just was so appreciative of the support that she showed to me and to the rest of the cast. She is so talented and so beautiful and she made this role so special when she was a young girl. I feel so grateful to be able to play Kylie at this age but I love Evan so much and I'm so appreciative of her kind words and the exchange that her and I shared."

Susanne Bier, the director of the sequel, explained that they recast the roles of Kylie and Antonia because the girls "had to be a certain age group" and just out of university.

Practical Magic 2 stars returning cast members Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest. Antonia Owens is now played by Maisie Williams.

The movie will be released in cinemas on 10 September.