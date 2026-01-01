Zendaya thanks fans as she celebrates 30th birthday

Zendaya marked her 30th birthday on Tuesday by thanking her fans in a sweet social media post.

The Euphoria actress returned to Instagram for the first time in nearly two months to share a throwback childhood photo in honour of her milestone birthday.

"I can't thank ya'll enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful, I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to, with love as always....here's to 30!!!!" she captioned the post, adding an emotional face emoji.

She received birthday wishes in the comments from the likes of Jason Momoa, Mia Goth, Octavia Spencer and Chloe Bailey.

Hours earlier, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a different childhood photo on Instagram and revealed that The Odyssey actress was no longer on social media.

"Happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!! even tho (sic) you're not on socials anymore, and you won't see this!! we just got off facetime!!" she wrote.

While Zendaya's Instagram is active, the star - or a member of her team - posts infrequently to promote her movies and brand collaborations.

The Emmy-winning actress has had a stellar 2026 so far. In addition to her birthday, she confirmed her marriage to her boyfriend and co-star Tom Holland earlier this year before hosting a wedding celebration in Surrey, England in August.

She has also had a busy year promoting four projects: The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the final season of Euphoria. After a break, she will be back on the promotional circuit for Dune: Part Three in December.