Entourage creator disputes Debi Mazar's fat-shaming claims

Entourage creator Doug Ellin has disputed Debi Mazar's claim that she was fat-shamed on the set after she had her second child.

In a recent interview, the actress claimed that the show's team "didn't like that (she) got fat" while pregnant with her second child in 2006.

Denying her comments, Ellin wrote on X, "My thoughts are this is disgusting. Never, ever did myself or anyone that matters care or discuss Debi Mazar's body. I would one million percent embrace any woman who got pregnant."

Ellin then acknowledged that he sometimes commented on the bodies of Mazar's male co-stars, including Adrian Grenier and Jerry Ferrara, during the show's run between 2004 and 2011.

"The only bodies on the show I ever commented on were Adrian's ( I wanted him more muscular) and @jerryferrara who I wanted fatter," he continued. "I will forever feel bad about that because I didn't realize the health implications at the time and now couldnt (sic) be happier for Jerry's transformation."

In a separate comment to an X user, the writer-director insisted, "No one would have given a s**t about (Mazar's) weight. She was the publicist. She was not cast for her looks she was cast for her talent. Period."

Mazar, who played Grenier's publicist Shauna Roberts, recently told The Times that the show became "a testosterone-fuelled environment" by season three and "toxic towards the end".

"And I'd had my second baby and they didn't like that I got fat, even though I got skinny again. It was complicated because I'm outspoken and never held back my discontent," she continued. "But I always was professional and I'm grateful I was on it. It was a lot of fun, until it wasn't."

Ellin also disputed the allegation that the show had a toxic environment, telling an X user, "It wasn't. And you can ask 99 percent of the women who were on it, who are still good friends to this day."

Mazar, Grenier, Ferrara and their co-stars Jeremy Piven, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly reprised their roles for a one-off Entourage film in 2015.