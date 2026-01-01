Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery dead at 33

Zombies star Carla Jeffery has died at the age of 33, her family has announced.

The Disney Channel star passed away on 1 September, according to a statement shared by her family.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away at just 33 years old," the statement, which was shared by her talent agency, read.

Alexanders Talent Management, which represented Carla from the age of 12, described the actor as a "beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman" whose "radiant smile could light up any room".

"For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow.

"As Bree in Disney's hit Zombies franchise, Carla shared her joy, humour, and bright spirit with audiences around the world.

"Carla was more than a client; she was family," the social media statement continued.

A cause of death has not been shared.

Jeffery landed her first role at 12 years old, appearing alongside Oscar-winning actor Mo'Nique in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz.

From there, she built an extensive list of TV credits, appearing on shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Southland, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up!, iCarly, Best Friends Whenever and Game Shakers.

In Zombies, Jeffery played Bree, a bubbly cheerleader at Seabrook High School and the best friend of Meg Donnelly's character, Addison.

She returned as Bree for Zombies 2 in 2020 and Zombies 3 in 2022.