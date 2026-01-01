Nick Frost is a father of four

Nick Frost has revealed that he has secretly welcomed a fourth child.

The actor, who is taking on the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, has confirmed he now has a six-month-old child.

The Shaun of the Dead star, who is 54, was talking about how his kids keep him young during a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, when he went on to reveal, "I've got a six-month-old, one's four, one's eight, and I've got a big, big boy who's 15."

He didn't disclose the gender of the new arrival.

He then denied his age was holding him back in terms of being a hands-on dad.

"It's interesting that I can still... I don't feel old at all in terms of being able to whiz these kids about."

Frost later referred to his other half as his "wife", hinting that he and partner Hayley had officially tied the knot. The couple reportedly began dating in 2018, after he split from his first wife, Christina Lesbriel, five years earlier.

Frost shares his eldest son, Mac, with Christina, and it's believed that his three younger children are shared with Hayley.

The actor shot to fame alongside his best friend, Simon Pegg, in the comedy Spaced in 1999, in which he played Mike Watt in 14 episodes.