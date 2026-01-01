Julia Stiles confirmed for Dancing with the Stars

Julia Stiles has signed up for the new season of Dancing With the Stars in the US.

The Bourne movie franchise star will join Season 35 alongside a cast of reality breakout stars, athletes and actors.

"I'm crazy. I can't resist a challenge," Stiles told USA Today at the announcement event. "I like getting out of my comfort zone. It's how we grow. This is a dream come true. I absolutely love this show."

The celebrity cast also includes Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr, both of whom have extensive dance backgrounds. Dewan began her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, and served as a judge on Come Dance with Me; while Shum Jr has performed as a backup dancer for Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

On the pro side, last year's winner, a pregnant Witney Carson, will return to dance with Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Sharna Burgess will re-join the cast for the first time since 2011, partnered with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

The pairings were announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday. The new season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off with a live two-night premiere on 15 and 16 September.