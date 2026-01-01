Sandra Bullock's kids made secret cameos in Practical Magic 2

Sandra Bullock has revealed that her two children both made appearances in her latest film, Practical Magic 2.

The Oscar winner, who is typically guarded about her personal life, shared her pride with Access Hollywood.

"They're in the movie but not in an obvious way to you, not in an obvious way," Bullock told the outlet. "And so I can't wait to show them where it is. They don't know where it is."

The Ocean's 8 star said Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, were at the Hollywood premiere of the film with their friends, and that she was "unbelievably proud" of her children.

Bullock, who re-teams with Nicole Kidman in the sequel, continued, "And what's amazing is that something happens when you have kids where you stop being the influence on them, and they become the influence on you."

She then offered rare insight into the pair.

"Louis is my steadfast, moral barometer," Bullock gushed. "I'm always like, 'What would Louis do?' And when it comes to spotting things and thinking forward, it's Lai. They're so completely different, yet they give me two halves of a whole."

Bullock adopted Louis as a baby in New Orleans in 2010. She began the process with her then-husband Jesse James in 2010, but finalised the adoption as a single parent following their divorce.

Laila joined the family in 2015 after spending time in foster care. The Speed star raised the children alongside her late partner, photographer Bryan Randall, who passed away from ALS in August 2023.