Christy Knowings cause of death revealed

Christy Knowings' cause of death has been revealed.

The actor and comedian, who was 46, died from a cardiac arrest on 11 August.

The former Nickelodeon star's death certificate, obtained by People magazine on Wednesday, lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma being the underlying cause.

TMZ had previously reported that the actor suffered a severe asthma attack and was placed on life support at a hospital in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Knowings was left with brain damage from the medical event and later passed away.

Knowings appeared on the Nickelodeon sketch series All That for three seasons, from 1997 to 2000. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson led the tributes to his erstwhile co-star.

"Man this one hit hard! Rest well Christy! Never could have imagined this day! Sending so much love to her family!" he wrote. "She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here! Gonna miss you buddy."

Knowings' last TV role was as herself on Sesame Street alongside her twin brother, actor Chris Knowings. The pair starred in three episodes of the children's show from 2008 to 2011.

She was recently billed as a special guest during the 28 June BET Weekend Celebration.