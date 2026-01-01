Kate Beckinsale reflects on navigating PTSD: 'Actually like hell'

Kate Beckinsale has compared navigating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to living in "hell".

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, the Serendipity actress opened up about the mental health condition, which a person can experience after witnessing a terrifying or traumatic event.

"(There are men, women and children all around the world) who have seen such absolute horror or experienced such absolute horror that their nervous system is permanently altered as a result," she began. "A lot of those people become incredibly good at masking it, and it's sad because they become so good that they get no grace whatsoever. They get up, they go to work, they provide for their family."

Beckinsale did not specify whether she has been diagnosed with PTSD. However, she urged her 5.3 million followers to be considerate of those who may be dealing with trauma.

"Given the fact that it's invisible and you can't know, maybe err on being on the gentler side with people, being kinder with people," the 53-year-old mused. "It really is true that if you haven't walked a mile in someone's shoes - however fancy you feel the shoes are - you have absolutely no idea what they may be carrying or masking or dealing with day and night."

In addition, Beckinsale claimed that research into PTSD and the female brain has only "begun to be studied in the last six, seven years".

Accordingly, the Underworld star urged people to be extra considerate of others.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people walking around with PTSD who are the bravest people ever and will never get recognised for it," she added. "So, if in doubt, be kind. Always be kind if you can, but particularly since you can't have a clue about what someone's going through. Be gentle. Be kind or just leave the person alone for a minute."

Over the years, Beckinsale has been open about her experiences of grief.

The Love & Friendship actress's father, Porridge star Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack at the age of 31 in 1979. Her mother Judy Loe passed away at the age of 78 in 2025 after a battle with cancer, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died at the age of 87 in January 2024.