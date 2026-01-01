President Trump 'happy' Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left U.S.

President Donald Trump is "happy" Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have left the United States.

Last month, the couple and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, moved back to the U.K. - six years after they stepped back from their roles as working royals and relocated to Montecito, California.

Asked about Harry and Meghan's decision to resettle in his homeland during a briefing held at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump didn't hold back.

"I'm happy about it," he declared. "I was not a fan."

Trump went on to note that he had a "really good" relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in September 2022, and is on "great" terms with her son, King Charles III.

"I've known (Charles) for a long time, he's great. Great guy. And I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect," the 80-year-old added about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen (Elizabeth II) and to King Charles (III)."

Trump last met with Harry's father, Charles, 77, and his wife, Queen Camilla, when he hosted them during a state visit to the U.S. in April.

To conclude, the American leader claimed that if he were a member of the British Royal Family, he would "not have taken them back, frankly".

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have not yet responded to Trump's comments.

It's been reported that the pair will base themselves in the Cotswolds, with their children due to start school at the beginning of the term.