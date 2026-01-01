Evan Rachel Wood claims 'no one' from Practical Magic contacted her about sequel snub

Evan Rachel Wood has insisted "no one" who worked on Practical Magic got in touch about her role being recast.

The 38-year-old actress played Kylie, the daughter of Sandra Bullock's character Sally Owens, in the 1998 cult classic, but producers went in a different direction as Joey King, 27, takes over the role for new fantasy sequel Practical Magic 2.

In an Instagram Story, Wood wrote: "I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me because no one who worked on the original film did. She’s a sweetheart."

King told The Hollywood Reporter this week that she had a "lovely" chat with Wood about following in her footsteps.

She said: "I just was so appreciative of the support that she showed to me and to the rest of the cast.

"She is so talented and so beautiful and she made this role so special when she was a young girl.

"I feel so grateful to be able to play Kylie at this age but I love Evan so much and I’m so appreciative of her kind words and the exchange that her and I shared.”

The movie sees Bullock, 62, and Nicole Kidman, 59, reprise their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

As well as Wood's role, Alexandra Artrip, 36, (who played Kylie's sister Antonia) was also recast, with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, 29, joining the sequel.

Meanwhile, director Susanne Bier has insisted that the decision to recast the characters wasn't "personal".

She told Variety: "It was not a personal thing. The kids in the story are right out of college, so it wasn't really a question. We had to recast."

Earlier this summer, Wood admitted she felt "sad" not to be asked back after bonding with the cast "so much as children", and she felt like her and Artrip could have added a lot to the sequel.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "To miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes, it’s something that can’t be faked.

"I’m sad that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans.”

She also argued that the sequel doesn't "make sense" as an adaptation of author Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic, which is the sequel to the original Practical Magic book.

Wood said: "I read the book and it seems like they’re not following the book.

"I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense.”

While Wood claimed no one besides King reached out to her, last year and admitted she "offered her services" for the sequel.

She said on Instagram: "Even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are re-casting.

"I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”