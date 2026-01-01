Andrew Garfield shares if he's in Avengers: Doomsday

Andrew Garfield has insisted he won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The 43-year-old actor played the web-slinging superhero and his alter ego Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's follow-up The Amazing Spider-Man 2, before making a surprise reappearance via the multiverse in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's dismissed speculation he'll be suiting up once again for the upcoming blockbuster.

Asked if he's in Avengers: Doomsday, he told Variety: "I'm not."

But when reminded he lied about not being in Spider-Man: No Way Home before the film's release, he smiled and said: “You’ll find out, I suppose, one way or another."

Andrew hasn't yet seen the latest Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, but plans to reach out to current series lead Tom Holland once he has watched both that and the actor's other new film, The Odyssey.

He said: “I don’t want to be disingenuous.

“A movie making money and people going to see it is an incredible thing, but I will reach out to him once I’ve seen [“Spider-Man”], which I’m very excited to see.

"And his other film, The Odyssey, I haven’t managed to see either yet. I will send him a message when I see the work he has done.”

But the Uprising actor isn't surprised that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to become the first movie to make $1 billion in North America alone.

He said: “Everyone has ownership over him, he’s everybody’s, and he’s decent and he’s good and he’s ordinary, and he’s extraordinary like all of us. It’s impossible not to see yourself in that character.”

Meanwhile, Andrew recently doubled down on his previous call for a gay Spider-Man, which he first suggested over a decade ago.

In his 2013 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he recalled a conversation he'd had with one of the film's producers about his character's love interest Mary Jane Watson, aka MJ, and said: “I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ... I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!… So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Looking back on his comments now, he told the publication: “It was an exercise in rebellion that I felt passionate about. I just still believe that anyone can be in that suit.

“That’s the point of why it’s such a kind of universally beloved character, one of the greatly beloved characters in the history of fiction is because you don’t see skin colour, you don’t see gender, you don’t see sexuality. Anyone can project themselves into that suit.

“I like the idea of a place where everyone is being honoured and everyone is being included, and it was just a kind of act of saying, ‘Well, why not?’ And you’ll be telling on yourself if you have a strong opinion either way.”

In 2022, Marvel introduced Cooper Coen, aka Web-Weaver, the first-ever gay Spider-Man, in the Edge of the Spider-Verse #5 comic book.