Jennifer Aniston confronts 'deep fear' by interviewing boyfriend Jim Curtis on stage

Jennifer Aniston confronted her "deep fear" of public speaking by interviewing her boyfriend Jim Curtis in front of a live audience on Wednesday night.

The Friends actress sat down for a 30-minute on-stage discussion with the hypnotherapist, life coach and author about his new book, The Book of Possibility, at the 92nd Street Y centre in New York City.

During the rare joint public appearance, Aniston confessed that she was trying to overcome her fear of public speaking.

According to Mail Online, she made the reveal when asked to share "one possibility (she is) choosing today," and she replied that she is "choosing to overcome a very deep, deep fear of public speaking".

When asked how she deals with stress, the Along Came Polly star responded, "I think I'm doing really well. Deep breaths and meditation... Truly. It is five deep, deep breaths. Focus. Take a moment."

Curtis also complimented Aniston on her "fantastic questions" and recalled asking her opinion about his photo on the cover of the book, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Is that a good enough picture of me? How does my hair - you know. How many times did I ask you, 'Is this a good picture of me to put on this cover?'" he said, and Aniston quipped, "A lot."

During the talk, Curtis, 50, reflected on his health challenges, which began in his 20s when doctors found lesions on his spinal cord that caused partial paralysis and chronic nerve damage.

The transformational coach admitted that he used to pretend he'd been in a motorcycle accident when people questioned his limp.

"I was so shameful that I had a medical condition, that I was broken in some way, that I thought that a motorcycle accident was at least a little macho, right? It's like this identity of the macho strong man," he shared. "It didn't come with the connotation and shame of 'this could get worse' and 'should we hire you?' and that's what was thinking in my head."

Curtis noted that he "overcame that with self-acceptance and self-love" and added, "What I'm saying is you don't have to live as the victim. You don't have to live in your suffering. It can become your power. As soon as you accept it and love it (you can move beyond it)."

Aniston, 57, and Curtis have been dating since early 2025.

The Book of Possibility is out now.