Tim Curry's cause of death revealed

Tim Curry's cause of death has been revealed.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star died at his home in Los Angeles on 25 August at the age of 80, and his cause of death was not disclosed at the time.

It has now been revealed that the British actor died of coronary artery disease.

According to documents obtained by People from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday, a history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as significant conditions that contributed to his passing, but did not result in the underlying cause of his death.

The Clue star's spokesman confirmed the cause of death to BBC News, citing a death certificate filed in Los Angeles County.

In 2012, Curry suffered a debilitating stroke, which left him partially paralysed and confined to a wheelchair. This led him to scale back his acting career and focus largely on voiceover projects.

He was best known for his often outlandish comedic and villainous characters, most famously originating the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in the 1973 London and 1975 Broadway stage productions of The Rocky Horror Show, before reprising the role for his feature film debut in the 1975 movie adaptation.

Curry also played Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It, Rooster Hannigan in 1982's Annie, Long John Silver in 1996's Muppet Treasure Island and Plaza Hotel concierge Mr Hector in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

His other notable screen roles include The Hunt for Red October, Scary Movie 2, The Three Musketeers, Addams Family Reunion and Charlie's Angels, while his stage roles include Hair, Spamalot and Travesties.