Feminist icon Gloria Steinem dies

Feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem has died at the age of 92.

The journalist and activist passed away "peacefully" and "surrounded by some of the many who loved her" at her home in New York City on Wednesday, her representatives announced on her official Instagram page on Thursday.

"Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end," the caption reads. "Gloria's greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor."

According to the statement, Steinem spent her recent years inviting "hundreds of guests" into her home for talking circles as well as writing her forthcoming book, An Unexpected Life, which will be released on 22 September.

"This book, along with her commitment to her home becoming a center for social justice movements, are among the many gifts Gloria has given the world with the hope they have ripple effects for generations to come," they continued.

"Gloria loved the tradition of lighting signal fires on hills to light the way to the other side of the mountain. Lighting your own candle for Gloria makes you part of this global and celestial community circle."

Steinem emerged as a recognised leader of second-wave feminism in the U.S. in the late 1960s and early 1970s and fought for causes like gender equality in the workplace, domestic violence prevention, and women's reproductive rights, including the legalisation of abortion.

The journalist wrote for magazines such as Esquire, Show and Cosmopolitan before becoming a columnist for New York Magazine in 1968. She went on to co-found her own publication, Ms. magazine, in the early '70s.

On the political front, Steinem co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus (NWPC) in 1971 to promote women's participation in government.

She also co-founded the Ms. Foundation for Women in 1972 and the non-profit organisation Choice USA - now known as Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE) - in the '90s.

The activist, who received America's Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, also published several books, including her 2016 memoir My Life on the Road.

Steinem has been portrayed on-screen several times: by Kirstie Alley in 1985's A Bunny's Tale, Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore in the 2020 movie The Glorias, and Rose Byrne in the 2020 miniseries Mrs. America.