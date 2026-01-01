Elliot Page hasn't booked major acting role since The Odyssey

Elliot Page has not received any acting offers since his role in The Odyssey.

The Juno actor hasn't noticed an increase in acting offers since playing Sinon in Christopher Nolan's action epic, which is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.

During an appearance on the On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast, Page was asked if he's "getting a zillion calls after this movie", and he candidly stated, "No, Kevin, I'm not. So, if someone wants to call me... "

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, then joked, "I know I get some pushback for being, Canadian? I don't know what it's about."

The 39-year-old insisted that he feels his "best work" is ahead of him because he's more comfortable and relaxed in his body.

Citing his previous collaboration with Nolan, 2010's Inception, Page shared that she "had such a great time" making the film but felt "also personally really uncomfortable" as the female character Ariadne.

"I feel now, 'cause that's removed and I don't have to deal with that in my acting in my performances, I'm like, 'I feel like I could do some of my best work now,'" he continued. "I'm just relaxed. I'm not having to literally work through a performance that I don't even know that I'm doing to get to a performance."

He added, "Knowing yourself more and embodying yourself more, weirdly, lets you let go more."

Since his transition, Page has appeared in the 2023 indie drama Close to You and a 2025 short called The Tiger and concluded his run in The Umbrella Academy series. According to IMDb, he has an upcoming voice role in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin.