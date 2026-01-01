Milla Jovovich joins Heated Rivalry season 2

Milla Jovovich has been announced as a cast member for Heated Rivalry season 2.

The ice hockey TV drama has added the former supermodel as Dr Galina Molchalina for its upcoming renewal, which is due to premiere in Spring 2027.

She joins leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the story about a pair of professional players who mask their secret love with a fierce rivalry on the ice.

Jovovich shared Deadline's report of her casting to her Instagram page, writing, "Let's bring up the heat baby. Watch out guys, the Sheriff's coming to town. Heated Rivalry is about to enter the kitchen and you know what they say about it if it's too hot..."

Transamerica's Kevin Zegers is also onboarded as Coach Wiebe, while Tales of the City star Paul Gross will appear as Commissioner Roger Crowell.

Others cast for Season 2 include Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, François Arnaud and Priyanka.

Ukrainian-born Jovovich, who was once the highest-paid model in the world and graced the covers of more than a hundred magazines, has subsequently had a storied acting career. She has starred in such films as The Fifth Element in 1997, Ultraviolet in 2006, and the Resident Evil franchise, for which she won two Scream Awards.