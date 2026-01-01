Prince Harry announces first public engagement since returning to UK

Prince Harry has announced his first public engagement since returning to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex will complete a skydive to raise money for military charities.

The event will also allow him to fulfil a promise he made to a 102-year-old veteran. Last November, Harry met World War II veteran Ed Marshall during a visit to Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans centre in Toronto. "They quickly bonded over their shared experience of military service and the way they have continued to serve their communities," the Sunnybrook Foundation shared.

Marshall trained as a paratrooper during World War II, and had told Harry about the charity skydive he completed on his 100th birthday. "The idea stuck, and together, they devised a plan for another jump," the organisation noted.

While Marshall won't be doing the jump with Harry, he will be represented by his grandson, Bailey. The jump will raise money for Sunnybrook and True Patriot Love Foundation, both of which support Canada's military veterans. Harry has previously worked with True Patriot Love Foundation to take the Invictus Games to Canada in 2017 and 2025.

The jump is set to take place later this month, although the location and time haven't yet been disclosed.

Harry arrived back in the UK with wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, on 26 August.