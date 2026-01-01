Jennifer Lawrence reveals cosmetic treatments she's undergone

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed what work she has done to her face.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress spoke openly about the cosmetic work she has had done.

"I need to have movement in my face - I get baby Botox, but I can't do a lot," the actress, 36, said in an interview with Vogue. "If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty."

She admitted she would like to try other treatments, but is nervous about doing it. "I mean, I would love to have a buccal fat removal," she said of the procedure that creates a more sculpted face. "I can't because everybody would know, but just know that I want that."

She also told how she is interested in fat transfers, a treatment that can help restore volume to the face and smooth wrinkles. "I'm really nervous about these fat transfers," she said. "I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don't know about that."

She denied having any more extensive cosmetic work done, saying it's unfair when people compare her today to photos of when she was younger. "I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm ageing,'" she said. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"