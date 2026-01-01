Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand pay tribute to 'extraordinary' Gloria Steinem

Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand have led tributes to the late Gloria Steinem.

The trailblazing feminist activist died at her home in New York City on Wednesday. She was 92.

Following the sad news, Fonda issued a heartfelt statement via Instagram.

"Gloria, in her graceful, kind, and deeply intelligent way, changed the world we live in," she wrote. "(Gloria) had a clever, often funny way to say just what was needed to surface feelings and ideas about where we belonged, what our inchoate yearnings meant, whether power was a word that women could and should embrace for ourselves, and how different power looked when held in men's hands alone."

While her own message, Barbra recalled how she was "deeply impressed" by Gloria from the moment they met in the 1970s.

"What made her so extraordinary was not only the strength of her convictions, but the humanity and grace with which she expressed them," the legendary singer-actress mused. "Gloria once said, 'When unique voices are united in a common cause, they make history.' Her voice changed history, but her greatest legacy may be the countless voices she helped others find - and gave the courage to use."

Elsewhere, Patti Smith reflected on Gloria's "revolutionary spirit", and Cynthia Nixon argued that it is "hard to imagine America today without Gloria's impact".

Octavia Spencer asserted that Gloria "leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured".

And in an emotional tribute, Oprah Winfrey praised the writer's "courage and persistence".

"She leaves us with more freedom than she inherited and with the responsibility to keep widening that freedom for the women and girls who come next," the media mogul mused. "What a life. What a legacy. What a difference she made."

Chelsea Handler thanked Gloria for paving the way "for so many women to understand that standing up and using your voice is the most important way to use your time as a woman".

Additionally, Reese Witherspoon recalled how watching a documentary about Gloria led her to take on the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

"Gloria was a warrior for change. She wanted equality and freedom for ALL women. She dedicated her whole life to advocating for our fundamental rights," the actress-producer shared. "Thank you, Gloria, for your courage, your commitment and everything you made possible for all women. What a legacy."

Gloria's final memoir, An Unexpected Life, is set to be published on 22 September.