Obsession star Inde Navarrette lands starring role in wild sci-fi thriller

Inde Navarrette is set to star in sci-fi thriller The Waffle House Index.

The Obsession actress, who has become a breakout star after playing Nikki in Curry Barker's surprise box office smash hit, was recently cast as Rogue in Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed she's been cast in a wild new thriller which has been picked up by Apple Original Films.

Naverrette, 25, is also on board as executive producer, while Louis Paxton will direct from Andrew Nunnelly's script.

Sources told the outlet that the script was acquired for a seven figure sum.

The movie will focus on a Waffle House waitress who is already having a bad day even before a stranger with a gun turns up on her night shift.

From there, things take a turn for the worse, with a mass flood, killer crocodiles, a nuclear explosion, aliens, and a magical bunker under the restaurant.

The Waffle House Index takes its name from a real life informal metric measuring the severity of a hurricane.

It's all based on how an area's Waffle House - which are essentially open 24/7 - copes with the storm.

If the index is green, the restaurant is providing a full service, while yellow indicates low food supplies with a limited menu, and red means a closed restaurant and unsafe conditions.

The script for The Waffle House Index was featured on the 2025 Black List, which is an annual compilation of Hollywood's best-lived unproduced screenplays.

The logline in the 2025 list reads: "The following three things are true:

"1. The WAFFLE HOUSE INDEX is a metric used by FEMA to measure the severity of a natural disaster.

"2. Jane works the graveyard shift at her local Waffle House.

"3. There’s a storm coming."

The film is being produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B company, which has also backed the likes of F1 and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

Meanwhile, Navarrette previously teased a project she was started this month, but didn't offer any specifics.

Back in July she told Nylon magazine: "I’m really stoked about a film I’m doing in September because I really like working with first-time directors.

"And what I really love is this idea of suspense/thriller/horror and what falls under the umbrella of the worst feelings that you could ever feel.

"How do those stories get told? Horror does that really beautifully with shame and trauma.”

Navarrette is also keen to prove that Obsession, which followed early TV appearances in the likes of 13 Reasons Way, and Superman and Lois, "wasn’t just lightning in a bottle".

She added: "This is something that I really love and want to continue doing, but of course that’s going to take time.

"I want people to take that time to trust that I have that capability.

"I also want to fall on my face publicly and have something that people don’t like [but] maybe I do. [laughs] So, I’m looking forward to that.”