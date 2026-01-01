Sitcom legend Richard O'Sullivan dies aged 82

British comic actor Richard O'Sullivan has died at the age of 82.

After rising to fame as a child actor, O'Sullivan became a sitcom favourite in the 1970s by playing student chef Robin Tripp in Man About the House and its spin-off Robin's Nest.

He died surrounded by his family at Brinsworth House, the Royal Variety Charity's London care home, where he had lived for 23 years.

In a statement, the charity's Giles Cooper said, "Richard O'Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television."

The charity boss added that O'Sullivan would be "sorely missed" by all those who had cared for him at Brinsworth, as well as others involved with the charity.

In his own statement, the actor's son James O'Sullivan said, "My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years.

"Although much of his career happened before I was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy and witness his incredible talents on the countless re-runs of his shows that made him the respected and loved actor that he was."

He also thanked the staff at Brinsworth House for their "love, kindness and care", and concluded by saying his father was "always kind-spirited, good humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad - I will miss him dearly".

In Man About the House, O'Sullivan's character moved in as a flatmate with two young women, much to the annoyance of their landlord - who is told he is gay as a ruse to let him stay. It spawned a film and two spin-offs, Robin's Nest, which starred O'Sullivan, and George and Mildred.

Before landing his big sitcom role, O'Sullivan was a regular in small parts in British TV and film throughout the 1950s and 60s.

Among his other credits were the Hollywood epic Cleopatra, Carry On Teacher, The Young Ones, Dick Turpin, and Doctor at Large and Doctor in Charge.