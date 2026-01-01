Jessica Williams on 2026 Emmy nomination: 'It really means a lot to me'

Jessica Williams feels grateful for her 2026 Emmy nomination.

The actress and comedian is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series once again for her role as Gaby Evans in Apple TV's Shrinking.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Williams shared that she is particularly proud to be recognised in the supporting category.

"The Emmys are really cool because it's your peers and it's people that are doing the same job you are," she said with a smile. "It really means a lot to me."

"I feel like the supporting category is really cool," the star continued. "It's where all of the people of colour usually are, all the character actors, and all the queer people are. It's people that I've been a fan of for a really, really long time."

Williams is up against the likes of Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter for Hacks, Janelle James for Abbott Elementary and Michelle Pfeiffer for Margo's Got Money Troubles.

She was previously up for the same category in 2023 and 2025.

Williams has played bubbly therapist Gaby since the comedy-drama premiered in 2023, and the fourth season is currently in production and expected to be released in 2027.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Road House actress praised Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence for hiring Black and queer writers and giving her the freedom to decide how she wanted her character to evolve.

"When I first got the job, Bill was like, 'If I'm doing my job right, we start writing these characters, and then there comes a point where we hand this over to you and you are the shepherd of your character,'" she told the publication.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 14 September.