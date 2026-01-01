Chase Stokes admits he had to find 'new ways to appreciate' Outer Banks

Chase Stokes has admitted that he had to find "new ways to appreciate" Outer Banks as the series continued.

The actor, best known for playing John B in the teen drama, has reflected on how his career has been affected by the hit Netflix series taking up so much of his time.

With a demanding filming schedule and production taking place across a number of locations, including Morocco, Spain, Barbados and Croatia, Chase has spent years committed to the series since it first premiered in 2020.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chase confessed that he had to find ways not to feel "limited" by the show.

"You have to find new ways to appreciate it and really respect it versus going at it from a really frustrated point of being limited," he said. "This is really a cool opportunity to change the perception of who I am as an artist."

The 33-year-old went on to explain that he did not want to be put into one category because of his role on the series.

"I'm not just the YA guy with the floppy beach hair and the stoner boat show," he insisted. "I'm capable of going and playing a character that's troubled."

Chase also acknowledged that he has seen other actors from teen shows successfully move on to more mature roles.

"You watch the Heated Rivalry guys go out and do more projects, and immediately go on to do other things," he noted. "You've watched the Euphoria kids do it. Even Off Campus, I'm hearing rumours about what they're all doing next."

The fifth and final season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.