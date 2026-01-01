Woody Harrelson wants to try his hand at stand-up comedy

Woody Harrelson wants to test the waters as a stand-up comedian.

The actor is well known for his work in comedy on screen, thanks to his breakout role in the TV sitcom Cheers and films including Zombieland and White Men Can't Jump.

Harrelson is now planning to take his comedy chops to the next level by testing out jokes in front of a live audience.

"I have a lot of friends who do stand-up, and I admire them a lot," he told Variety at the Sarajevo Film Festival last month. "To me, it's the most difficult, challenging form of entertainment because it's you, a microphone, and the audience. And you've got to make them laugh."

The True Detective star shared that he has been "making notes" and trying to learn from his friends before taking the plunge and going on stage himself.

"I am sure I'm going to just absolutely crash the first time, but I think I'll try," the 65-year-old added.

When asked if fans can expect him to star in a comedy special anytime soon, he exclaimed, "I haven't even tried it! No! Can't expect the special."

The Now You See Me actor is on a comedy run at the moment. In addition to his stand-up ambition, he recently starred in the absurdist comedy Full Phil, which debuted at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and is currently filming Jason Bateman's crime comedy, The Cackling of the Dodos.

He also returns to TV later this month in Brothers, a new show with his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey. The comedy series will premiere on 23 September.