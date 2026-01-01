Adria Arjona nearly dropped out of erotic thriller because she thought she'd 'suck'

Adria Arjona almost dropped out of her upcoming erotic thriller Scorn because she was worried that her performance would "suck".

The Andor actress considered walking away from Sarah-Violet Bliss' erotic thriller two weeks before filming began because she convinced herself that she didn't "have the tools" to play a character whose actions she didn't agree with.

However, Arjona ultimately stuck with the project after the writer-director convinced her she was the right person for the job.

"I almost backed out two weeks before filming it because I was like, 'I don't have the tools. I'm going to f**king suck. I'm going to be so bad,'" she confessed in an interview with Screen Rant. "But Sarah-Violet Bliss was like, 'You are it. You're scared of it, but just jump in. Just trust me and jump in.' And it was probably one of the most liberating experiences of my life."

In Scorn, which Arjona compared to 1987's Fatal Attraction, she plays a woman who begins a passionate affair with a married man. When he tries to re-cast their love as just a fling, she refuses to walk away quietly.

The Blink Twice star admitted that she was terrified of taking on a character who makes such questionable decisions.

"It's through the perspective of the woman, and it really scared me," she explained. "I was like, 'I don't necessarily agree with what she's doing... Or do I agree with what she's doing? How do I dance in this?' It just felt so intense and so scary."

Scorn is one of three completed Arjona projects that are awaiting release. She also recently wrapped filming the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Her latest movie, Onslaught, is in U.S. cinemas now.