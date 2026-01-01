Gallagher brothers debut Oasis documentary at Venice Film Festival

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger has premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Oasis brothers and founding members Liam and Noel Gallagher walked the red carpet together at the event on Saturday.

The rock stars both sported all-black looks for the occasion, and chatted with each other as they posed for photos.

"Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger charts Liam and Noel's triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, one of the most anticipated rock 'n' roll comebacks of our time," Disney gushed in its synopsis of the documentary.

The film received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation at the festival. Reviews, however, have been lukewarm.

The Hollywood Reporter opined, "Those hoping for some inside dirt on the Gallaghers' famous feud, or about the mechanics that brought them back together after a 15-year estrangement, will not be satisfied. This is a nice, celebratory, water-under-the-bridge movie; there's to be no personal nor political interrogation."

Deadline's review called the film "a sentimental but funny concert movie" but added that "at two hours, it's a long haul if you're not a fan, and even if you are a fan, there are lots of unnecessary chats."

Variety dubbed it "an uncharacteristically polite and sentimental portrait of a raucous band and phenomenon", featuring "impressive concert footage interrupted by clumsy attempts at earnestness".