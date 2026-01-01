Dakota Fanning wants to 'keep collaborating' with sister Elle after making first joint film

Dakota Fanning wants to "keep collaborating" with her younger sister Elle Fanning after making their first movie together.

After years of development, the Fanning sisters starred opposite each other for the first time when they filmed The Nightingale earlier this year.

Now that they've got that experience out of the way, Dakota, 32, and Elle, 28, want to keep the acting collaborations going.

"We're serious. We want to do a bunch," Dakota said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It's like, why would we not keep collaborating at like every age and every experience?"

She continued, "I think for so long it was like this sacred thing - and it is a sacred thing - and the first experience will always be the one that we just had. It will always be The Nightingale and that was so important. But now that we've done it, we're like, let's do another one."

The War of the Worlds actress noted that they have a couple of projects "percolating", but the possibilities are "endless".

Dakota added that she would like them to play "jealous, mean sisters" in a movie because that would be significantly different from their real sibling dynamic.

"We need to play sisters that hate each other and have a terrible relationship. That would be amazing," she explained. "Because we're working so much together and producing so much together, people really ask like, 'Do you guys really get along that well?' You feel like you're lying. Elle and I could not be closer. Our relationship could not be better, truly, so I'm like, let's do the opposite... That would be so fun."

The Nightingale, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, tells the story of two sisters in France during World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the Nazi occupation. The historical drama will be released in March 2027.