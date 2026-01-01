Barbara Eden reassures fans after sudden illness: 'I'm OK'

Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is doing well after cancelling her appearance at the Cinecon 62 Classic Film Festival this weekend.

Eden's scheduled appearance came two weeks after the I Dream of Jeannie star celebrated her 95th birthday.

Although the festival announced that the cancellation was "due to a sudden illness", the actor clarified it was "just a speed bump" brought on by a new medication.

"It's okay everyone! I'm okay!" Eden insisted in a statement.

"Oh, my goodness, there has been a bit of miscommunication. I'm not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects. Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out."

She added, "What awful timing for this to happen! My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern. This is just a speed bump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I'm given the go-ahead! Again, my love and thanks to everyone for all the concern."

Eden's All Hands on Deck co-star Pat Boone stepped in to accept the Cinecon Legacy Award on her behalf on Saturday night.

"We're sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight," the festival earlier announced on Facebook.

"Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us."