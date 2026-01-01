Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny win first Emmy awards

Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter have hit career milestones, winning their first Emmys.

Bad Bunny won Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his performance and production work at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in February. The show dominated the evening, winning seven awards in total.

Carpenter won her first Emmy for The Muppet Show. The TV special, which also came out in February, won four of its six nominations, including Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Neither artist was present at the Los Angeles ceremony that brought them halfway to EGOT status.

"Thank you ©televisionacad," Carpenter wrote on her Instagram Story. "So incredibly proud of the whole muppets crew on our Emmy wins! A lot of love and happiness and hard work and diva fights went into making this special."

The honours came at the first of three Emmy celebration nights. What used to be called the Creative Arts Emmy Awards has this year been renamed Emmys Night 1 and Night 2 by the Television Academy.

The Traitors and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert were also among the winners, and a teary-eyed Mariska Hargitay took home Emmys for best documentary and for directing My Mom Jayne.

Hargitay is set to host the Primetime Emmys next Monday.

This weekend's two ceremonies will be edited into a single show airing on 12 September ahead of the Primetime Awards.