The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski reveals her franchise future amid 5th film's 'complex situation'

Lilly Wachowski is "kinda done" with The Matrix franchise.

The filmmaker and her sister Lana Wachowski are best known for helming The Matrix movie series, but Lilly looks unlikely to be working on the fifth film, which is currently in the works.

Speaking on KCRW's weekly radio show The Business, she said: "Warner Bros., they wanna make another thing.

"They’re always gonna wanna make another thing.

"Personally, I don’t wanna play in that sandbox anymore. I’m kinda done."

However, Lilly admitted she and Lana may be tempted to "stick our noses in a tiny bit and see how we feel" due to a "complicated situation" with The Matrix 5 director Drew Goddard.

She added: "But there may be a thing that’s happening with Drew Goddard, and he doesn’t wanna go forward unless he gets our blessing.

"And so, it becomes this complicated situation where, maybe we’re gonna stick our noses in a tiny bit and see how we feel, and if we wanna pass on our blessing to Drew or not.

"So, it could be something that’s coming down the road, but it’s still unknown."

The Wachowskis co-wrote and co-directed Keanu Reeves-led 1999 movie The Matrix as well as 2003 follow-ups The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

But Lana directed 2021's The Matrix Resurrections on her own, and she co-wrote the motion picture alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

It's not yet confirmed if Reeves will return for The Matrix 5, and Laurence Fishburne is unsure whether he will be back for the movie.

Speaking at The Matrix reunion at New York Comic Con last October, Laurence said: "It depends on how good it is, really.

"If it's great, then yeah, it makes sense. I don't know if it makes sense."

Fishburne recalled how he had contacted director Lana Wachowski about featuring in The Matrix Resurrections but didn't hear anything back.

The John Wick star said: "I reached out. It just didn't pan out. I said, 'Thank you very much', and Lana said, 'Thank you very much, I'll think about it', and that was that."