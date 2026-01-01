Lea Seydoux wants 'dangerous' jobs

Lea Seydoux likes jobs that are "dangerous".

The 41-year-old actress feels she has "more experience" now so looks for roles that allow her to take "risks" and stretch herself, and she believes she has entered a life stage that allows her to look at things in a different way.

Speaking to Deadline's Breaking Baz column, she said: “I like when acting’s a bit dangerous, I think I like to take risks...

“I think it’s a very interesting age, my age now.

“I don’t like to talk about my age because I don’t want to put myself in a box. Like, OK, it’s true that this age is very interesting and I feel that I understand things in their complexity more than before.”

The Dune: Part Two star can next be seen as a musician whose husband is arrested for online activity in child pornography groups in Gentle Monster and also in The Unknown, which follows a photographer who sleeps with a woman at a party only to wake up the next morning and find he has turned into her.

Lea said of the projects: “I like to experience intensity. So making these films, it’s a way to experience intensity.

“I really love to be able to live inside the film."

But after two heavy roles, the Spectre actress needed a change of pace and filmed wacky alien comedy Alpha Gang alongside Cate Blanchett.

She laughed: “I thought it was completely crazy. I needed to do something light after those films.”

Up next Lea has a mystery project in the works.

She teased: “But it’s a strong story like Gentle Monster and I can’t wait."

Malo Blanchet, the nine-year-old actor who plays Lea's son in Gentle Monster was "protected" from the dark subject matter of the film.

Asked if he knew what the film was about, Lea said: “Maybe not the whole thing, but I don’t know for sure. The parents obviously knew, of course. I don’t think he really knew the story. He’s a kid, too young. I think he was protected."

Gentle Monster also stars Catherine Deneuve as Lea's on-screen mother and she was thrilled to work with the screen legend.

She gushed: “That was a dream of mine to work with her. She’s such an icon."

After first discussing Gentle Monster with director Marie Kreutzer, Lea felt she had to "make this film", despite its shocking subject matter.

She said: “It’s a real problem in society, this problem of paedophilia and families. There was a woman who had a similar story and Marie told me about her and the fact that she spent a lot of time with her.

“It gave her ideas, but for me, when I read the script for the first time, I was immediately touched by the subject and how also what I love is that it’s a statement.”