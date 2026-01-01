Luc Besson writing 'crazy' sci-fi screenplay

Luc Besson is writing a "crazy" sci-fi movie.

The 67-year-old filmmaker is keen to "explore everything" in his career and is incredibly "excited" about his next project, though he declined to share any specific details.

Speaking during a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival, Variety reports he said: “It’s going to be crazy, believe me. Maybe you will need a ticket and an aspirin at the same time. I’m older, so I’m trying to explore everything now.

“It’s funny, because my first film [The Last Battle] was sci-fi, then I made The Fifth Element.

"There were only 182 special effects in that film — Valerian was 4,000! I’m excited [to try something new]. It’s worth it.”

The Leon: The Professional director urged other filmmakers not to be "afraid" of artificial intelligence (AI) but to embrace having another "tool" they can use.

He said: “This whole technical evolution … As a director, you just digest it. It’s always just a tool.

“I know lots of people are afraid of AI. But it’s a tool! Don’t be afraid. It’s a tiger — but you are a guy with a whip, speaking German to it.”

Last year, Luc wrote and directed Dracula: A Love Tale with his Dogman star Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz but admitted he is "too scared" of traditional horror films, so he didn't view the classic story that way.

He said: “I hate horror films. I’m too scared of them. But Dracula is a love story — that’s the point.

"I believe you should do what you feel like, and I’m in love with this actor, Caleb Landry Jones. He’s a genius. For a director, working with a guy like that, it feels like you have a cocktail in your hand when you call ‘action’!

“He can play anything. I made that movie for him, to be honest.”

Luc cannot see himself ever stopping working.

He said: “I’m going to make movies or I’m going to die.

“The first time I was on set [as a director], I vomited. But then you learn, and you don’t think anymore. It’s this or death.

“I didn’t choose it, exactly, but it just makes you strong."

And the Frenchman has always followed his own vision.

He added: “If you are not passionate as an artist, if it’s not in your DNA … The success doesn’t matter. It may come or not, or it may come 40 years later. We all see movies and it’s the same s***. Most of them are not interesting. If you are not passionate, just don’t do it.

“I do it the way I want, or I don’t do it. There were some movies where I was in deep s*** because of that, but it’s ok. Today, it’s difficult because there’s so much pressure from everyone and you get lost. You don’t know when to say ‘yes’ and ‘no’...

"Some people make compromises and they are rich, and I’m happy for them — they have a great life. But that’s not me.”