Teri Hatcher to play Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada musical

Teri Hatcher will join the cast of The Devil Wears Prada musical on London's West End next month.

The actress will take over from her former Desperate Housewives co-star Vanessa Williams as icy Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in the stage adaptation of the popular 2006 movie.

Hatcher, 61, told HELLO! magazine that she has been in touch with Williams about her upcoming run, which begins on 20 October.

"I obviously go way back with Vanessa, so she and I have communicated about it, and she's been unbelievably supportive," she shared. "Vanessa was supportive in terms of saying to the producers, 'You'll love her, she's great, she works so hard', and she's encouraging me to make it my own and have a great time. She's also going to tell me where to go to get things done while I'm in London."

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actress admitted she has never seen the musical, but her 28-year-old daughter Emerson had, and she encouraged her to take the part.

"I've experienced and grown so much, and I get to bring all of that into my Devil Wears Prada performance. I feel like this is a gift for me, to arrive into a Teri Hatcher that I haven't got to be yet, and I'm so excited for it," she added. "I think this is the right time in my life for me to bring the right qualities of my experience and my talent and my being to this show."

Williams, who originated the West End role in late 2024, will give her last performance on 19 September. In the interim, Miranda Priestly will be played by Debbie Kurup.

Hatcher made her musical theatre debut in the 1999 U.S. touring production of Cabaret, playing Sally Bowles.

The Tomorrow Never Dies star is currently scheduled to play her final performance at London's Dominion Theatre on 6 February 2027.