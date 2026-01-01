Kelly Osbourne was shocked by 'scary' appearance at 2026 Grammy Awards

Kelly Osbourne was stunned by her "scary" weight loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The 41-year-old, whose weight plummeted following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, has admitted that she had "no idea" how thin she'd become until she saw a photo of herself in a fitting for the music ceremony.

"I looked like the f**king Crypt Keeper," Kelly told The Mail on Sunday, referring to the Tales from the Crypt character, before explaining that she didn't realise how gaunt she'd become in the throes of grief.

"I said, 'This is scary. I didn't know I looked like this,'" she continued. "My spine - you could see every single bone. I couldn't see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person."

The former reality star confessed that she wore a platinum blonde wig with a heavy fringe and retro flicks to conceal parts of her face so people "couldn't see how skinny (her) cheekbones really were".

Kelly shared that her stylists "knew (she) was going through something" and tried to find an outfit that wouldn't make her look skinnier than she already was.

Upon reflection, the Shut Up singer acknowledged that she wasn't mentally well enough to attend the show, which featured a musical tribute to Ozzy, in February.

"I was scared. I wanted to be there to support my mom (Sharon Osbourne) and to pay tribute to my father's legacy, (but) I don't think I should have gone. I wasn't very well," she added.

Explaining the weight loss, Kelly told the outlet that she was "filled with so much pain" that she didn't feel hungry, and became nauseous whenever she tried to eat.

The former Osbournes star is planning to make a three-part documentary about her journey with grief.

"I'm (telling) my story because there's a lot that people don't know," she noted. "The person I was before my dad died is dead. That person doesn't exist anymore."