NEWS Natalie Portman welcomes third child Newsdesk Share with :





Natalie Portman has reportedly given birth to her third child.

On Sunday, editors at People reported that the Oscar-winning actress and her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable, welcomed a baby last month.



No further details, such as the infant's name and sex, are available.



Representatives for Paris-based Portman, 45, have not yet responded to the report.



In April, the Black Swan star announced she was pregnant with her third baby, and her first with Destable.



Portman also shares son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, nine, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The former couple finalised their divorce in March 2024.



Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the Jackie actress shared that she was "very excited" to be a new mother again.



She also emphasised that she is "very aware" of how "lucky" it is to be pregnant in her forties.



"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant," she said, noting that her father, Avner Hershlag, is a gynaecologist. "I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. And so, I know how lucky it is. I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."



Portman and Destable, 46, started dating in early 2025.

