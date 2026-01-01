Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy Award for The Bear

Rob Reiner has been honoured posthumously with an Emmy Award for his performance in The Bear.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the late actor-filmmaker won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Albert Schnur in the Tonnato episode of the FX show.

Presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey accepted the Emmy on Reiner's behalf, telling the audience, "We all wish he was here."

The crowd then gave a minute-long standing ovation.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home last December.

The couple's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

At a court appearance in April, the 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including the use of a knife. He is awaiting trial in custody.

Reiner's final on-screen performance was a cameo in Larry David's sketch show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, which aired via HBO earlier this year.

Previously, the This Is Spinal Tap director won two Emmys in the '70s for his role as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in All in the Family.

Elsewhere in the awards ceremony, Linda Cardellini won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance as Carol Love-Smernitch in DTF St. Louis.

Addressing the crowd, the actress teared up as she declared her first Emmy win to be a "dream come true".

"I'm sorry, it's a little embarrassing, but this has just been an unbelievable journey," she smiled. "And thank you to the Academy and thank you to everyone along this way, all these years, who've helped me get to this moment."

Cardellini's DTF St. Louis co-star, David Harbour, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The other notable winners included Betty Gilpin, who nabbed Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay, and Julie Andrews, who won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Bridgerton.

Elsewhere, Octavia Spencer was lauded as Outstanding Narrator for Lost Women of Alaska, and Jimmy Kimmel was named Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.