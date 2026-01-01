Gary Oldman's 'fingers are crossed' for Jack Lowden becoming James Bond

Gary Oldman hopes his co-star Jack Lowden is named the next James Bond.

The Oscar-winning actor, who stars alongside Lowden in Slow Horses, believes the next James Bond has already been cast - and he hopes the Scottish star is unveiled as the new 007.

"It's been rumoured that (Lowden) is on the shortlist or he's one of (the contenders)," Oldman said on Canada's The Morning Show. "We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

Last month, Lowden became a firm frontrunner after TV personality Richard Osman claimed on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast that the name he'd heard "is Jack Lowden".

"It is definitively not a 'he's definitely got it' thing. He is definitely being strongly considered," Osman added. "I think he'd be amazing... I think Jack Lowden would be an incredible Bond. He's got real Daniel Craig energy."

After a five-film run, Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die, and rumours have been rife about his replacement ever since.

Following Osman's comments, the odds of Lowden becoming Bond were slashed, and he is now a favourite alongside Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Jack O'Connell and Louis Partridge.

The next Bond film will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve from a script by Steven Knight. The new Bond will likely be unveiled by the end of the year, according to producer Amy Pascal.