NEWS Hugh Jackman: "Would I be a bond villain? Absolutely!" Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Hugh Jackman joined broadcaster Zoe Ball as the very first guest on her brand-new Greatest Hits Radio show today, celebrating the launch with a delivery of traditional Australian lamingtons.



The Greatest Showman star dropped into the studio to congratulate Ball on her new presenting slot before the host took possession of the sweet treats to enjoy after the broadcast. Jackman was appearing on the show to discuss his upcoming film role in The Death of Robin Hood, but the conversation quickly turned to cinematic history and the long-standing rumors surrounding his potential casting as James Bond.



Addressing reports that he had joined the likes of Cary Grant, Richard Burton, and Burt Reynolds in turning down the iconic British secret agent role, Jackman admitted that the popular story had likely been slightly overstated over the years.



"I did get a call from my agent saying, 'Are you interested?'" Jackman explained during the interview. "I remember at the time I was doing Wolverine, and I had a chat with my mate Russell Crowe about it. We talked about it, and I said, 'You know what? No.' It wasn’t like, 'Will you be Bond?' It was more like, 'Are you interested?' It’s like the secret service itself—they’re not going to ask someone who is going to say no!"



While the Hollywood star passed on the opportunity to portray 007 himself, he expressed strong enthusiasm for appearing in the franchise on the opposite side of the law. "Would I be a Bond villain? Absolutely!" Jackman confirmed.



The full interview is currently available to stream via the official Greatest Hits Radio online platform, with Zoe Ball continuing her daily show on the station.

