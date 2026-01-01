Nicole Kidman opens up about battle with childhood stutter

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her battle with a childhood stutter.

The Oscar winner revealed that when she was younger, she would "try to speak and it wouldn't come out".

During an interview for Attitude with her Practical Magic 2 co-star Sandra Bullock, the Australian actress said, "I used to stutter when I was little.

Sandra had no idea, exclaiming, "I never knew you had a stutter? How old were you?"

"Um four, five, six. Through those ages," Nicole replied, explaining, "I would know exactly what I wanted to say and I'd be almost excited to say, but it wouldn't, it would just take time to come out."

The Moulin Rouge! star revealed that she still experiences a stutter now but has learnt how to manage it by stopping and pausing before speaking.

"Sometimes I'll have like a second or two of it, but I've learned a technique, and I've learned how to manage it," Nicole shared.

"Everyone would always say, 'Stop, pause, think about what you want to say and then say it.'"

The 59-year-old admitted that her shyness may have been a contributing factor, revealing that even now she doesn't like "walking into a crowded restaurant" or "going to a party" by herself.

"I am very shy - really shy - I even had a stutter as a kid, which I slowly got over, but I still regress into that shyness," she confessed.

Practical Magic 2 will be released in cinemas later this week.