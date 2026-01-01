Nathan Fielder reveals top-secret Elizabeth Holmes documentary at Telluride Film Festival

Nathan Fielder unveiled his top-secret documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday.

The Rehearsal and The Curse creator and star teamed up with documentarian Lance Oppenheim to create You Can See Everything, which had a surprise screening in Telluride, Colorado on Sunday.

Just after the screening, officials at the A24 studio released a teaser trailer, starring Fielder and Holmes in an intense conversation, and revealed the film will be released in cinemas next month.

"Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move," reads the official logline. "What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything."

Holmes, 42, was convicted on several fraud charges in 2018 over her company Theranos, which she falsely claimed could test for multiple diseases with a small drop of blood. She began her 11-year prison sentence in May 2023.

Fielder, who lived with Holmes and her husband Billy Evans in their San Diego home before she reported to prison, sat down for a Q&A with Oppenheim after the screening.

They told the moderator, actress Emma Stone, that Holmes and Evans have not yet seen the finished film.

"Near the end of the process, Billy was trying to exert, we felt, a lot of control over the process, and what he sort of had desired and it sort of caused our communication to break down a little bit," Fielder said, according to Vanity Fair.

He also noted that they didn't get all the answers about the incarcerated businesswoman.

"I really am struggling to this day to understand exactly what I experienced," Fielder shared. "And one of the things I'm genuinely excited about is for this movie to come out and for people to help me understand what I experienced. Truly, to this day, I don't quite know what I went through."

You Can See Everything, running at 174 minutes, has been described as a docudrama rather than a straightforward documentary, with unexpected twists and turns.

Holmes was previously portrayed on-screen in the 2022 miniseries The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried.