Kylie Jenner reveals she still hasn't moved into 'dream home' after six years

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she hasn't moved into her "dream home" yet because it is still under construction after six years.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur gave fans a tour of her Hidden Halls property in a vlog posted on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

In the six-minute clip, the 29-year-old showed fans the progress at her sprawling estate, which the 29-year-old bought for $15 million (£11 million) in 2020.

"I'm going to go to my construction site. I have been building a house for like six years. I bought the property in 2020," she told her viewers. "I have to do some approvals and you're coming with me. Let's go."

Kylie showed fans her driveway, paved with reclaimed cobblestones and surrounded by lavender and olive trees, before heading into the bare house. She pointed out fireplaces, tiled guest bathrooms, reclaimed wooden floors and her new kitchen units, and revealed her plans for an indoor gym in the basement and a sports court and dining area outside.

The reality TV star also had to decide which shade of white plaster she wanted for the walls in the "main areas", approve the brickwork on a fireplace, and pick out a plaster shade for the guest bedrooms.

After giving a tour of her "beautiful dream Italian home", Kylie told her 12.1 million subscribers, "That is it for all the approvals today and all the newness. I'm so excited. I've been working on this for so long, and I'm just ready for it to be done. And to move in."

Kylie, who has two children, has several other homes in California.

The five-acre plot was previously owned by Miley Cyrus between 2015 and 2018.