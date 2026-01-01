Andrew Garfield hopes The Uprising leaves billionaires terrified

Andrew Garfield hopes billionaires watch The Uprising and get "scared s***less" by its message.

The 43-year-old actor takes the lead as folk hero Ploughman in Paul Greengrass' upcoming period drama inspired by England's 1381 Peasants' Revolt, and the leading man has revealed his honest goals for the movie.

Speaking about his hope for audiences during a recent screening, Garfield said: "Well first, I hope they come and see it, for first thing. But secondly, I hope it’s galvanising.

"I hope there’s some awakening that people feel, that they feel that their own, that we all feel like our own struggles are being reflected in the struggles of these characters from a distant time and place, and that it could be directive.

"And I hope that if any billionaires watch it, they’re scared s***less.”

Later at the same Q+A event, Greengrass insisted the line "There will be no peace until we are healed", which is included in the movie, is "true of today as it is 600 years ago".

Garfield added: "I’m going to include the billionaires in that as well, because they’re the ones that might be the most soul sick.

"They’re the ones that might need the healing the most in a way.”

Greenwood has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Matthew McConaughey, and he believes Garfield belongs in that echelon.

He told Esquire UK: "I’ve been blessed to work with some really, really great ones. Matt Damon back in the day, Tom Hanks and Matthew McConaughey more recently, and now Andrew.

"They’ve all got a very strong mixture of strength and vulnerability, and Andrew has that very, very much.

"When Andrew gets into a fight, you believe he can do it, but he’s got gentleness too, which is in his soul, in his emotional make-up. The rub of those two things makes him a great leading actor."

Andrew, 43, has been particularly busy over the last 12 months, starring in movies such as The Magic Faraway Tree, The Uprising and Artificial.

And the actor is now looking forward to taking a break from the movie business, explaining that he's eager to a break and "to go to Disneyland with [his] nephews".

He said: "You know, I learnt a lot over the course of this past year.

"I did three things back-to-back — I’ve never done that before. I’m knackered. But it happened to be three things I really wanted to do, and they were all happening at the same time."

Andrew doesn't regret committing himself to so many different projects, but he's now looking forward to his time off.

He said: "I was like, ‘F***, I don’t want to miss these.’ But I’m definitely going to have a holiday and a rest. I’m going to be normal. I’m going to be ordinary. I’m going to take a walk and I’m going to read a book, and I’m going to be with my people, and I’m going to go to Disneyland with my nephews."