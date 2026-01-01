Sir Tom Jones departs role as judge on The Voice UK after 13 years - report

Sir Tom Jones has reportedly been dropped as a full-time coach on The Voice UK.

The Welsh music legend has appeared on the programme since it launched in 2012, but for the next series of filming, Sir Tom will no longer have a team, the Sun newspaper reports.

The outlet cites sources as confirming that ITV bosses want a shake-up of the coaching line-up, with plans for the Welsh singer to instead feature in a different capacity.

Previously, it was rumoured that rapper Aitch could replace the outgoing Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, both of whom are leaving the show.

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl is also reported to be returning as a judge alongside will.i.am and Kelly Rowland.

Kelly made her debut on the current series, while will.i.am has been part of the show since it first launched on BBC One in 2012.

The newest series of the singing competition is also making additional behind-the-scenes changes, with Alesha Dixon and Stacey Solomon announced as new presenters.

The duo will replace Emma Willis, who has moved to the BBC to co-host Strictly Come Dancing alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

The ITV series, which attracts roughly two million viewers per week, boasts Gecko (Overdrive) singer Becky Hill among some of its success stories.

Filming for the new-look series will begin in Manchester on Friday, with the show expected to air next year.