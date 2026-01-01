King Charles III clarifies status of Duke and Duchess of Sussex

King Charles lll has issued a statement making clear the status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The monarch has made it clear that the couple's return to the UK does not include a resumption of official duties, and that their status remains unchanged from when they stepped back as working royals in 2020.

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family," a letter sent by Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles III read.

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."

The letter further underscored that a change in address does not mean a change in royal status.

"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the letter continued.

"Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

The letter was sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, to senior officials in the government and military, as well as lord lieutenants, the king's personal representatives around the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in late August and are reportedly house-hunting in the Cotswolds.