South Park mocks President Trump in wake of Emmy win

South Park has sent a message to US President Donald Trump after securing its latest Emmy win.

The iconic TV show won Outstanding Animated Programme at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Sermon On The 'Mount, a July 2025 episode that mocked Donald Trump's following, his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and depicted him in bed with Satan.

The season 27 premiere ended with a deepfake of the president stumbling through the desert, naked.

To mark the Emmy win, South Park's official social media shared a celebratory image, featuring Trump holding up the award with his trousers around his ankles.

"You finally got your Emmy," the message read.

The president has not won an Emmy award despite his work being nominated. The Apprentice was previously recognised in the Outstanding Reality Competition Programme category in 2004 and 2005 with him listed as an executive producer, but failed to secure the trophy either time.

In the years since, he has been vocal about his dislike for the awards, claiming that The Apprentice should have won "many times over" and the awards were "all politics" in a 2012 post on X.

In its celebratory post, South Park also acknowledged the show's creators.

"Congratulations to Trey Parker, Matt Stone and the entire South Park team on their Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Programme!"