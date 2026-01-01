Ricky Martin makes Venice Film Festival debut

Ricky Martin has walked the red carpet in support of his new film, Hombre al Agua, which had its premiere at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

The Livin la Vida Loca singer made his festival debut, joining co-stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Gael Garcia Bernal, who also directed the movie.

The three were also joined by co-stars Esmeralda Pimentel, Debora Nascimento, Jorge Salinas and Diego Luna.

The film, which translates as Man Overboard, sees Bernal playing Cuban lifeguard Camilo, who saves Abel, a Mexican businessman played by Salinas, from drowning. Grateful, Abel brings him to Mexico, where he marries his daughter, Juana, and they have a child. But Camilo soon discovers his new life is part of Abel's Machiavellian plan of manipulation and control. Will he find a way out, or remain trapped in the power game?

Martin plays an actor named Roby who is hired to portray Camilo in a biopic. He also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Martin's casting in the film was kept under wraps until two weeks ago, when Bernal revealed his role in a chat with Deadline.

"Ricky was one of those wonderful accidents," he enthused. "He was the first person I imagined for the role, but it seemed like such a crazy, almost impossible idea that I kept his name to myself for most of the development process."

Hombre al Agua is Martin's first Spanish-language on-screen role in more than two decades. He most recently appeared in the TV shows Palm Royale and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.