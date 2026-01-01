Musk teaser released ahead of film's premiere at Venice Film Festival

The first teaser for Alex Gibney's highly anticipated Elon Musk documentary Musk has been released.

The film will world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on 8 September, before continuing to the Toronto International Film Festival.

In the 48-second teaser, montages of spacecraft fill the screen while voices give varied commentary about Musk in the background.

"He's possibly the greatest living inventor. He is the real-life Iron Man. He is one of the greatest builders of all time," the background voices say. As the montage progresses, the tone shifts.

"He is the greatest capitalist in history. He's chaotic, random, capricious, manifestly cruel and selfish. He's a fascist," the backtrack continues.

"Elon is a nuke," the voice in the teaser concludes as a spacecraft hits the ground and implodes, bursting into flames.

Gibney first revealed in March 2023 that he had begun work on the documentary and was "many months" into production. Musk responded to news of the project on his X account, predicting it would be "a hit piece". Gibney fired back on the same platform, "How would you know?"

The film, with a nearly four-hour running time, will feature an original song by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, who wrote and performed the new track titled Let Me Sell You a Dream.