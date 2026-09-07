Luca Guadagnino 'enamoured' with actors

Luca Guadagnino has admitted he’s “definitely in love with my actors”.

The movie director has become known for working with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, such as Julia Roberts, Daniel Craig, Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes.

Luca took part in a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Monday (07.09.26), and was asked why he likes casting such big stars in his movies.

He replied: “The truth, the banal truth, is that I am enamoured with actors and definitely in love with my actors. So it’s a very tender emotion for me to work with them.

“We are like children playing on the beach, kind of creating these sandcastles. Finding ways to express what we want to express, and trying in a way to be truthful and not banal.

“I’ve been lucky because, honestly, I have worked with some of the finest, most committed, bold performers I could have worked with.

“But I think they know that I love them.”

Luca is to be honoured with the film festival’s prestigious Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award, and is also going to be showing his new documentary Joie de Vivre.

Due to its seven-hour running time, the first part of the screening is to happen on Tuesday, with the second the following day.

The filmmaker’s appearance at the festival comes a year after he was there promoting After the Hunt, which starred Pretty Woman actress Julia.

As they arrived at a press conference, Julia could be seen wearing a cardigan with Luca’s face on it.

With the director then explaining to waiting reporters: “Julia is fantastic. Every day of that shoot with her was quite inspiring.”

Luca added that Julia had been keeping herself busy between takes of the movie by knitting, before continuing: “When I celebrated my birthday on the shoot of the movie, on August 10 of that year, not only did Julia throw a party for me, but she gave me this present: It was the scarf she was knitting.

“It’s one of the most precious presents I have.”